Music Mudder 2022 raises over £55,000 for Nordoff Robbins

Music Mudder 2022, the music-inspired endurance event organised by Wasserman Music in partnership with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, has raised over £55,000 for the charity.

The event saw teams from across the music industry tackle the obstacle course at the Camelot Events Nuts Challenge course in Surrey on September 2.

Jelle Schotanus, competing on the UROK team, completed the 7km course in the fastest time (52 minutes, 18 seconds), while Atlantic Records took home the prize for the fastest team, with an average time of 1 hour, six minutes and seven seconds.

There was also a live DJ set to accompany the teams' celebrations.

Sandy Trappitt, head of partnerships, Nordoff Robbins, said: “Music Mudder 2022 was amazing and great fun, with over 300 people taking on the course to help raise vital funds for Nordoff Robbins. The money raised will go towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music. We’d like to send a huge thank you to all the teams who took part, all those who donated, and to Wasserman Music for partnering with us on this muddy event.”

Lucy Putman, agent, Wasserman Music, said: “It was brilliant to see so many teams from across the music industry come together to take on this year’s Music Mudder challenge. The atmosphere throughout the day was electric, and we’re so pleased to have raised over £55,000 for Nordoff Robbins. We’re already looking forward to bringing Music Mudder back in 2023, so sign up now to ensure you don’t miss out on this unique opportunity for some friendly competition with your industry peers – all in the name of music therapy.”

Nordoff Robbins' music therapists work with children and adults affected by life limiting illnesses such as dementia, learning disabilities, physical disabilities and mental health issues.

Read our BRIT Trust diary by Nordoff Robbins CEO Sandra Schembri here.