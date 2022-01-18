Music Week Awards 2022 entry deadline extended

The deadline for entries to the Music Week Awards 2022 has been extended.
Due to demand, the entry deadline is now 6pm on Tuesday January 25. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com
The new date gives the industry four additional working days to complete and submit entries. But please note: there will be no further extensions beyond this date.
The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, retail, A&R, radio, marketing and PR.
Click here for our coverage of last year’s awards as the event returned for a full in-person ceremony - the biggest to date in the history of the Music Week Awards.
The entry process for the Music Week Awards 2022 is your opportunity to put forward your best work from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry.
Please note there is a different deadline for The Accountancy Firm of The Year category, which is midnight on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
The shortlist is set to be announced in February 2022. The winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London.
The Full Awards List
Accountancy Firm of the Year
A&R Award
Artist Marketing Campaign
Catalogue Marketing Campaign
Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene- public voted
Independent Publisher of the Year
Independent Record Company
Independent Retailer
Label/Artist Services Company
Live Music Agent (Individual)
Live Music Promoter (Company)
Live Music Innovation of the Year (Company)
Manager of the Year
Music & Brand Partnership
Music Consumer Innovation
PR Campaign
Promotions Team
Publisher of the Year
Radio Show
Radio Station
Record Company
Sales Team
Sync Team of the Year
Ticketing Company
The Strat - judged by Music Week
You can book tables and tickets for the Music Week Awards 2022 here.
If you have any questions about the entry process, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.
For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.