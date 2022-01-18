Music Week Awards 2022 entry deadline extended

The deadline for entries to the Music Week Awards 2022 has been extended.

Due to demand, the entry deadline is now 6pm on Tuesday January 25. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com

The new date gives the industry four additional working days to complete and submit entries. But please note: there will be no further extensions beyond this date.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, retail, A&R, radio, marketing and PR.

Click here for our coverage of last year’s awards as the event returned for a full in-person ceremony - the biggest to date in the history of the Music Week Awards.

The entry process for the Music Week Awards 2022 is your opportunity to put forward your best work from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry.

Please note there is a different deadline for The Accountancy Firm of The Year category, which is midnight on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The shortlist is set to be announced in February 2022. The winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London.

The Full Awards List

Accountancy Firm of the Year

A&R Award

Artist Marketing Campaign

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene- public voted

Independent Publisher of the Year

Independent Record Company

Independent Retailer

Label/Artist Services Company

Live Music Agent (Individual)

Live Music Promoter (Company)

Live Music Innovation of the Year (Company)

Manager of the Year

Music & Brand Partnership

Music Consumer Innovation

PR Campaign

Promotions Team

Publisher of the Year

Radio Show

Radio Station

Record Company

Sales Team

Sync Team of the Year

Ticketing Company

The Strat - judged by Music Week

You can book tables and tickets for the Music Week Awards 2022 here.

If you have any questions about the entry process, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.