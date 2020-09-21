Music Week Awards winners revealed today!

The winners of the Music Week Awards 2020 will be announced today!

We’ll be making the big reveal at around 10am, so be sure to stay tuned to musicweek.com and our Twitter page to find out everything you need to know about this year’s winners.

Coronavirus restrictions may have denied the music business its biggest and best night out of the year for 2020, but we’re still celebrating in style in the brand new issue of Music Week, which brings you all the winners and none of the hangovers.

Be sure to get your hands on a copy to find out more, and head to our Twitter page at 10am sharp as we reveal the winner in each of the 26 categories. You can remind yourself of this year’s finalists here.

And don’t forget – the Music Week Awards will return in 2021, with a new date to be announced soon. Tickets for this year’s ceremony will remain valid for the 2021 event. Ticket refunds for the 2021 ceremony are also available via the official awards website.