Music Week & Facebook launch Digital Marketing Masters competition

Music Week is delighted to announce the launch of Digital Marketing Masters, as we celebrate the best music marketing in the business, in partnership with Facebook.

Over the next two months, we’re partnering with Facebook to celebrate the very best digital marketing campaigns of 2020 and the teams behind them.

Any organisation that promotes music talent via digital media can take part, with emerging and established artists all welcome. The winner will feature in the December 14 issue of Music Week, on musicweek.com and our Facebook page.

We’re on the look out for marketing teams who produced outstanding design or messaging to push the industry forward.

Entries will be judged by 2020 Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour inductee Vanessa Bakewell, Facebook's client partner - music partnerships, Diana Donnelly, client solutions manager - music partnerships, Music Week editor Mark Sutherland and Stuart Williams, Music Week’s managing director.

Entries are open now via this link, the closing date for submissions is November 20. Campaigns must have taken place on digital media between July and October, 2020.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital issue here.