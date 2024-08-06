Music Week Women In Music Awards partners with Blinding Talent

Music Week is delighted to announce that Blinding Talent is the Branding Sponsor for the Women In Music Awards 2024.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in central London.

Mark Adams, CEO, Blinding Talent said: "Blinding Talent is proud to support this exceptional event and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in the music industry. These events are so important for encouraging the growth of female representation across the business and inspiring the next generation to continue the good work."

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com

Blinding Talent, which also partnered on the event in 2023, offers a range of services including artist development, streaming promotion, press and online PR, social media marketing, campaign management and influencer engagement.