Nemat Abdela launches Noted agency

Nemat Abdela has launched Noted, a new marketing agency that promises to “break artists on their own terms”.

Abdela recently left Since ’93, where she served as head of marketing and led campaigns for Cat Burns, Tems, Fredo, Khamari, Mette, Loski and more. The campaign for the BRIT-nominated Burns is on the shortlist in the Artist Marketing category at the Music Week Awards 2023, which takes place next month.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Noted and continue to support artists in the music industry," said Abdela. "With a dedicated full-service agency, we can provide our clients with the comprehensive support they need to take their careers to the next level. We are dedicated to developing the artist's unique proposition and building a musical world for fans to champion, and our aim is to disrupt the status quo and break artists on their own terms."

The Eritrean-born executive began her career with the 3MusicStore, which won at the Music Week Awards in 2007. Abdela then served at VidZone Digital Media, where she worked with Faithless on a pay-per-view concert for PlayStation 3.

She then moved to the marketing department at Columbia Records, working on Childish Gambino’s This is America as well as releases by DigDat, Dominic Fike and more.

Noted plans to “put artists and music first” and will offer a range of services including consultancy, campaign management, marketing, team management, creative commissioning, release set-up and DSP pitching.