New female-led events agency We Are OPS launches in the UK

An all-new, female-led, event operations agency, We Are OPS launches in the UK today (May 18) by the senior female staff of We Are The Fair with an aim to address gender equality within the music and events industries.

We Are OPS will be led by director, Yasmin Galletti, who will oversee all OPS events, and work across its licensing, health and safety, and operational planning of shows. The team will consist of health and safety advisor, Sarah Tew, operations manager, Jan Rankou, and healthy and safety advisor, Francesca Boden.

Together the We Are OPS team has 150 years worth of experience, gained from working on production companies We Are The Fair and We Are Placemaking led by Nick Morgan, one of the leading experts on event safety who has also worked on COVID-19 contingency planning for major events.

Speaking on the announcement, Galletti, said: “Since I started out in the industry 12 years ago, we’ve seen the workforce on site and behind the scenes become more balanced, but it still feels women are working in the shadows, not being given the platform or recognition that they deserve for their work. I feel proud and blessed to be part of a company that celebrates the female attitude towards event operations, especially in the area of Health and Safety which is still a very male-led faction of the industry.”

Amongst its services, We Are OPS will offer licensing, traffic management, liaising with local residents, sustainability plans, accessibility and inclusion, event control, stakeholder engagement and much more.