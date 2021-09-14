New vinyl production plant Press-On Vinyl launches in the UK

A brand new business, Press-On Vinyl, has launched in the UK offering a state-of-the-art vinyl pressing service in Middlesbrough.

The plant is set to open this Autumn and is backed by Futuresound Group with the aim to offer a solution to the vinyl pressing delays seen in the industry, by combining Press-On Vinyl's manufacturing capabilities with Futuresound Group's music industry contacts.

With the majority of pressing plants currently based in Europe and the additions of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, UK based record companies and artists have seen waits for vinyl delivery increase significantly over the past year.

Press-On Vinyl hopes to solve this issue with its state-of-the-art facility for artists and labels of all sizes, with raw materials set to be sourced regionally to reduce its carbon footprint.

The opening follows the news that physical albums performed better than streaming's growth in Q2 with a year-on-year lift of 34% to 4,479,081 units (streaming was up 10.4% year-on-year), according to BPI data.

Futuresound Group MD, Colin Oliver said: “Though the recent restrictions put a lot of our activities on hold we have been working hard in a number of areas, and when Press-On vinyl came onto my radar having 2 record labels as part of the group I could see the issues with the UK vinyl supply and had to get involved. The team at Press-On have a huge passion and independent spirit and I’m excited about working with them further and offering our expertise and support from the wider group.”