Now United team with KitKat on limited edition bar and new music

Simon Fuller’s Now United and KitKat have launched a marketing partnership in that will include music, advertising and content inspired by the brand’s “Have a Break” messaging and a special limited edition bar.

The partnership officially launched with the release of the Now United film for their new song Turn It Up today (March 16) on the Official Now United You Tube channel. The group’s fans who register on the KitKat ‘Break Society’ loyalty platform in Brazil had an exclusive sneak peak of the Music Video 24 hours before release.

The campaign will continue in coming weeks with more exclusive branded content and product exclusives on Break Society.

Nestle has created a Now United special edition KitKat bar that will be made available exclusively at the KitKat Chocolatory website in Brazil. It reflects Now United’s colours with 12 different coloured fingers, each presented in high-quality packaging that features signed photographs of the band’s members.

“This unprecedented partnership reflects an exciting moment for the brand in Brazil with inspired innovations in the most coveted categories by the target: pop culture and music,” said Patricia Nacamuta, KitKat Brazil marketing manager. “This is the first collaboration of the brand with global visibility, whereby we are able to join the break concept with the values ??of the band and offer exclusive benefits for ‘Breakers’ and Uniters.’”

Now United were created and are managed by Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment.

Now United’s Brazilian member Any Gabrielly said “Kit Kat is our perfect partner because we share the same sense of optimism and fun. The Now United Special Edition is so cool because it uses our colours which mean so much to us. I know our fans in Brazil are going to love the new song Kit Kat has inspired and will go crazy when they see these Now United themed KitKat chocolate bars”.

The campaign has been coordinated by GUT Sao Paulo, Nestlé Chocolates, Garoto and Baton advertising agency.

“Now United and KitKat are two global pop culture icons. It is an honor to contribute to a collaboration that has everything to drive fans of both brands crazy,” said Bruno Brux, ECD of GUT Sao Paulo.