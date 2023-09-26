Olivia Rodrigo teams with Sony Electronics on LinkBuds S wireless headphones

Sony Electronics and Olivia Rodrigo have partnered on the release of a range of wireless headphones.

LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo were designed and tuned in collaboration with the US star.

The limited edition noise-cancelling headphones feature custom equalisers, accessible via the Sony Headphones Connect app. They were tuned by Rodrigo and her producer Daniel Nigro for optimal listening of her albums on streaming services.

The LinkBuds are in a violet marble pattern styled by Rodrigo and made with factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles.

“I’m so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the colour violet,” said Rodrigo. “The sound is incredible and I can’t wait for my fans to experience Guts in this way.”

“These headphones are meant to deliver a listening experience that is a personal extension of Olivia Rodrigo’s creative intent and unique sound,” said Hiroshi Nakamura, head of personal entertainment business unit, Sony Corporation. “As a company that puts creator vision over everything, Sony aims to connect artists with their fans in innovative ways. Olivia’s authenticity and commitment to her fanbase is one we wanted to honour with this amazing LinkBuds S partnership.”

As part of the overall collaboration, Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts has been mixed and released in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. Individual sounds from the No.1 album, such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, and bass, have been placed in a 360 spherical sound field.

Guts can be listened to in 360 Reality Audio with most headphones through compatible music streaming services such as Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal.