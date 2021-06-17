PizzaExpress teams with Nordoff Robbins as UK charity partner

Building on its 60-year music heritage, PizzaExpress has announce that Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy will be the chain’s new UK charity partner.

The charity has faced fundraising challenges during the pandemic.

Along with fundraising initiatives from PizzaExpress as part of the partnership, 25p of every Padana pizza sale will go directly to the charity.

The partnership will help Nordoff Robbins provide more music therapy to vulnerable people across the UK.

Sandra Schembri, chief executive of Nordoff Robbins, said: “Like the founder of PizzaExpress, Peter Boizot, all aspects of Nordoff Robbins’ work are concerned with music and love. Which is why this partnership is so amazing. We’re all about connection. We believe that our work is love in action, through music. We strive to create a world, where through music, human potential is recognised, witnessed, and celebrated, regardless of profound disability, illness or social exclusion.

“We are so excited about our partnership with PizzaExpress, and I cannot labour just how transformative it will be for us. Helping us reach more people, in more places who are telling us they need us more now than ever.”

Rupi Zani, wellbeing director of PizzaExpress, said: “Nordoff Robbins is a small charity that has a big impact, and we believe that together, we can make a huge difference to the lives of many people.”