Pokémon Company partners with UMG and Katy Perry on 25th anniversary programme

The Pokémon Company International has partnered with Universal Music Group and Katy Perry for the video game’s 25th anniversary.

In 2021, Pokémon will mark the anniversary by aligning with music. The collaboration with UMG includes a music programme headed by Katy Perry for the year-long campaign.

Perry was revealed today as the main collaborator in the year-long music campaign. The P25 programme will feature other superstar artists alongside rising stars.

“We are honored to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the significant cultural impact this beloved franchise continues to have around the world,” said LJ Gutierrez, GM, Universal Music Group for Brands. “Working together, we have developed dynamic year-round programming involving artists from across UMG’s labels — because what better way to create a global celebration than through the power of music.”

“In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit to Pokémon, whose world is bright, fun and uplifting,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at the Pokémon Company International. “Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, and we can’t wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned.”

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon Go,” said Katy Perry. “I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world.

Details about Katy Perry’s participation, additional artists and more about the P25 Music programme will be announced throughout the year.