PPL pledges £700,000 to coronavirus hardship funds

PPL is pledging £700,000 to three music industry hardship funds set up during the coronavirus lockdown.

PPL will donate £500,000 to Help Musicians Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund, £100,000 to both the Musicians’ Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and the AIM Covid-19 Crisis Fund.

Last month, PPL made its latest quarterly payment (£87.6 million) to rightsholders and performers.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem said: “At PPL, we recognise the role of these Hardship Funds in providing a lifeline to those in the music industry who have been most impacted by the current crisis and we are delighted to be able to contribute to the funds established by Help Musicians, The Musicians’ Union and AIM to ensure financial support reaches those in need. This funding is vital for those who have lost their regular means of income and find it challenging to sustain their livelihood.”

Help Musicians’ chief executive James Ainscough added: “We gratefully welcome the financial contribution and continued support of PPL to Help Musicians Coronavirus Financial Hardship funding. Demand for financial support has been overwhelming and we are seeing first-hand how the monies are supporting the many thousands in the music community who desperately need it. We are grateful to all of those who have responded to our plea for donations and this latest contribution from PPL will significantly boost our ability to help musicians.”

General Secretary of the Musicians’ Union, Horace Trubridge, said: “The Musicians’ Union has been working around the clock to provide much-needed support and advice to its membership. PPL’s donation to our Hardship Fund will enable us to reach even more musicians who are struggling through these challenging times. Never has there been a more important time to work together to safeguard those who make the UK’s music sector as strong and successful as it is.”

AIM chief executive Paul Pacifico also welcomed the decision: “The launch of the AIM Covid-19 Crisis Fund was a call to arms to ensure that all those working in the music industry, including contractors and freelancers who play such vital roles in the success of labels and artists, can weather these tough times. I am delighted that PPL has confirmed a donation to the fund which will increase the level of support we can provide in the short-term to these individuals.”

The Help Musicians Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund provides individual grants of £500 to professional musicians. Help Musicians initially made £5 million available for 10,000 applicants and has received over 17,000 applications. Amazon Music and Spotify are among the other donating companies.

The Musicians’ Union scheme is offering grants of £200 to members, while AIM’s initiative is aimed at contractors and freelance workers in the independent sector.