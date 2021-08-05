PPL to sponsor Radio Station category at the Music Week Awards

Music Week is delighted to unveil PPL as the category sponsor for the Radio Station category at the Music Week Awards 2021.

This year’s ceremony, which takes place on September 14 at Battersea Evolution in London, will gather the music industry to celebrate the stellar achievements of the past 12 months.

As usual, the Radio Station category is expected to be fiercely competitive with the shortlist full of big names. Last year’s winner, BBC Radio 6 Music, is facing a battle to hold onto the crown, with Radio 1, Radio 2, Absolute Radio, Capital Xtra, Kerrang! Radio and Planet Rock all on the shortlist.

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL (above), said: “PPL is proud to support the Radio Station category at this year’s Music Week Awards. The UK’s world-class radio industry has provided much-needed entertainment, community and comfort over the last year, and we want to congratulate and thank all the stations for their brilliant work.”

Find the shortlists for every category at this year’s awards here.

