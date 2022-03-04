PRS For Music and Classic Album Sundays to host audio and production event for International Women's Day

PRS For Music is partnering with Classic Album Sundays to host an Instagram Live to celebrate International Women's Day 2022. The session will tell the stories of women in the audio and production world, to encourage the next generation of women in this sector.

Hosted by Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, broadcaster/DJ/producer, and founder of Classic Album Sundays, the event will take place on Instagram Live on March 8, and is aimed at women and underrepresented genders, and open to all allies.

Also on the panel is Sophie Ackroyd, resident of Spotify's Secret Genius Studio, multi-instrumentalist Gnarly, and Michelle Escoffery (pictured), songwriter and president of PRS Members’ Council, who will also join the panel to share her experiences on coming up in a studio environment and studio life today.

New figures show that despite increases in women entering the profession, gender balance within the professional songwriter and composer community remains heavily skewed towards men. Men make up 81.2% of PRS for Music’s songwriter and composer/producer membership.

The PRS for Music Team will be actively encouraging members to challenge gender bias and inequity.

Michelle Escoffery, president of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the achievements of women. It also highlights the need for gender parity and equity. PRS for Music is proud to partner with Classic Album Sundays for a discussion that we hope will help prompt conversation and elevate songwriters, composers and producers within our industry.”

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy said: “Recently a spotlight has shone on women in under-represented areas of music such as DJ-ing, but there is still much more work to be done, especially in the area of audio production. It is estimated that only 5% of the producers in the UK are women. This series aims to rectify that through celebrating our existing female producers and inspiring the next generation.”

The session will take place on March 8 at 3pm - go to @prsformusic on Instagram.

