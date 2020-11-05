PRS for Music reveals gender pay gap report

PRS for Music has published its gender pay gap report for 2019 and 2020.

The results show that the mean pay gap at PRS for Music has decreased from 19.1% to 13.8% in 2020, which has occurred due to the appointment of a female CEO, Andrea C Martin, during 2019 and other executive role appointments and leavers.

PRS has also hired more women than men, however these have been to roles in lower pay bands. The result of the median gender pay gap has now increased from 17.2% in 2019 to 20.8% in 2020.

PRS for Music overall reports that its pay gap is “in favour of men” which is due to there being “more men in senior positions within the organisation rather than men being paid more than their direct female peers”.

However, it reports that it has progressed since its first gender pay gap report in 2017 and will continue to work to close the gap and encourage diversity and inclusion at all levels within the organisation.

On the report, Martin said: “At PRS for Music, we respect and embrace difference and value diverse teams. Just like the members we represent and the music they make, we are multifaceted. Inclusion is one of our core company values, which we use to evaluate performance, and we strive to be a workplace where everyone is treated fairly, regardless of gender, race, sexuality, or any other characteristic.

“Since our first gender pay gap report for 2017, our business has changed significantly, and will no doubt continue to do so as we manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Our gender pay gap figures have shown modest improvement over this period and we have taken several steps to support the increase in women in senior roles, but we must and will do more, to close the gender pay gap and champion diversity and inclusion at every level of our organisation.”

As part of its diversity and inclusion programme, Celebrating Our Differences, PRS has made sure unconscious bias training has taken place while regular Women’s Network meetings have also occurred.

PRS has also signed the Keychange gender equality pledge, which aims to achieve 50% board representation of women and under-represented genders. It has also committed UK Music’s Ten-Point Plan to achieve better diversity, working with organisations such as Women in CTRL and Girls I Rate to help create change.