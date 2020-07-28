Rap beef: Tinie teams with Burger King

Burger King has teamed up with Tinie on a virtual performance of the UK’s rapper’s single Whoppa.

For a limited time, Burger King UK customers will be able to scan a special QR code on their Whopper burger, which will generate a miniature of Tinie (formerly Tinie Tempah), performing Whoppa with the burger as his stage.

The brand deal for the Parlophone/Disturbing London artist is described as a “flame-grilled new frontier for the music industry”.

Tinie said: “When we made this song, the vibe was all about summer time and bringing that Latin heat and energy to the UK music scene – not so much about burgers! But when Burger King reached out on Twitter, we immediately knew we just had to collaborate. Of all the ways I’d be launching a single in 2020, I couldn’t have predicted that it would be through a performance on top of a flame-grilled Whopper!”

Katie Evans, marketing director for Burger King UK, said: “As soon as we heard about Tinie’s Whoppa song, we couldn’t help but dream up innovative ways to get involved. Of all of the ideas, this was the one that really brought a smile, and we’re so glad we’re able to offer our Whopper as a stage at a time when we could all do with a bit of fun and frivolity.”

On the track, Tinie teams up with Mexian artist Sofia Reyes and Colombian Reggaeton singer Farina. Whoppa has so far clocked up eight million streams globally.

The partnership will run from July 28 and into August.

