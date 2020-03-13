Record Store Day 2020 delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Record Store Day 2020 will be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Due to take place on 18 April, organisers will stage the annual record shop celebration on June 20.

"We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20," they explained in a statement.

"This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first. This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations."

In the meantime, RSD has urged consumers to support their local record shops as far as possible.

"Given the challenges now facing the independent record store community we urge music fans to continue to support their local record shop in whichever way they can to see us through what is about to become a very challenging time," they noted.

Rates relief for smaller record shops was announced as part of the Covid-19 measures in the recent budget, though ERA have called for these measures to be extended to bigger stores too.