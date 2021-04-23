Record Store Day and Classic Album Sundays announce Behind The Counter series two

Behind The Counter, a 12-part video series covering what happens behind the scenes of the UK’s independent record stores will return, Record Store Day and Classic Album Sundays has revealed.

The series is in partnership with audio brand Bowers & Wilkins, who return as Official Partner, and will drop in therun-up to Record Store Day on June 12 and July 17, and will focus on 12 shops across the series.

Due to Covid-19 causing these stores to close over the past year, the series will celebrate how the businesses continued to keep record sales going through online mail order and click & collect, as well as offering an insight into what life working at a record store is really like.

On the announcement, vice president of brand marketing, Bowers & Wilkins, Giles Pocock, said: “All of us are passionate music lovers first and foremost. We deeply value the creativity and craftsmanship that goes into making a record, and the unique role that independent record stores play in bringing those records to music fans.”

Each episode will air on Tuesday at 10am across the brands' social media platforms and websites.

The second series will see the following stores celebrated: Bear Tree Records, Diverse Vinyl, Elsewhere, Empire Records, Flashback Records, Jumbo Records, Le Freak Records, Love Vinyl, Reflex, Tallbird Records, Wilderness and X Records.