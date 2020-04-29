Record Store Day to split over three dates as plans change again

Record Store Day will no longer be going ahead on June 20, as the coronavirus crisis has forced a second date change.

Having announced a postponement to June from April 18 back in March, Record Store Day has now confirmed three separate ‘drop dates’ for this year’s limited releases.

Titles will be available in participating record shops on three separate Saturdays: August 29, September 26 and October 24.

An updated list of available titles and release dates is due on June 1, with updates also coming via recordstoreday.co.uk and on social media.

A press release stated that the emphasis for this year’s event has had to move away from the live music and social elements of Record Store Day to focus fully on supporting the shops, artists, labels, distribution and other businesses in the sector.

The updated plan is the result of careful deliberation and is designed to allow the largest number of stores possible a chance to participate in what organisers have called, “the strangest Record Store Day ever”.

Record Store Day will follow government guidance and scientific experts to ensure the new dates are as safe as possible. Rules will be adapted in accordance with social distancing.

Organisers said they hope to return to a more familiar plan in 2021 and confirmed that RSD Black Friday is still scheduled to take place on November 27.