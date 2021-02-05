Red Light and B-Unique Records sign up to digital advertising platform Music Alliance

Mirriad has launched Music Alliance, a new specialist division of the in-content advertising company.

Red Light Management and B-Unique Records are the first to join Music Alliance.

Mirriad, who are listed on the London Stock Exchange, digitally place products and brands into films, TV shows and now music videos. The company was originally founded to create special effects in movies.

With access to thousands of artists, Music Alliance is a new specialist division of Mirriad dedicated to growing creative and financial opportunities for artists by placing brands into visual music content. For artists and their teams, it opens a new revenue stream at a time when touring is not available.

For marketers needing to engage audiences, the Music Alliance allows them to weave their brand imagery into artists’ music videos and connect with fans. Mexican beer brand Tecate worked with Mirriad to immerse their brand into artist Giovanny Ayala’s latest music video.

Mirriad’s AI technology scans content, which enables pinpoint targeting of how and where brands appear.

Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad, said: “The sheer number of ads we’re confronted with every day is so staggering that people are increasingly tuning them out. Whether they’re using ad-blockers, subscribing to ad-free video on demand services or simply ignoring them, the impact is disastrous for brands. The Mirriad Music Alliance is excited to give brands a new and scalable way to reach relevant artists’ passionate fan bases, and with a long-term commitment and sustained interaction, build strong relationships on these foundations.”

James Sandom, MD of Red Light Management UK, said “We are excited to partner with Mirriad and feel privileged to be at the cutting edge opening up an innovative medium of new revenue in the music community. Mirriad’s technology addresses the challenges of monetizing content while putting the artists first, giving them greater control in the direction and nature of partnerships within their content. We’re confident that connecting the worlds of marketing and music will add value to artists in scaling their business, while also offering brands a way to naturally immerse themselves in impactful campaigns without interrupting the experience for fans.”

B-Unique co-founder, Martin Toher, said: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Mirriad to create a proof of concept video with the band Kodaline, and were incredibly proud of the result, which was notably created entirely in lockdown. “That experience showed us the worth, creativity and seamlessness Mirriad’s technology provides. It’s going to be an invaluable tool for the industry that’s seeking lucrative and dynamic opportunities to support its artists.”