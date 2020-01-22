Red Stripe renews grassroots music partnership with This Feeling

Red Stripe has renewed its link-up with club brand This Feeling for a third consecutive year to promote grassroots live music across the UK.

More than 1,500 bands will play at a This Feeling club night in 2020 – up 500 on last year – with 60,000 gig goers set to attend over 400 live shows across the UK, an increase of 20,000 tickets on the previous 12 months.

This year also sees the addition of 20 new venues, including Deaf Institute in Manchester, The Cluny in Newcastle and The Invisible Wind Factory in Liverpool, and launches in 16 new towns and cities such as Norwich, Reading, Portsmouth, Rhyl and Scarborough.

Founder of This Feeling Mikey Jonns said: “This Feeing is made up of bands, fans, venues and a wider community who love of guitar music. Importantly, Red Stripe share this love; there's a genuine passion for supporting grassroots music and the indie scene, which is vital to us putting on more gigs and more bands in more cities and towns across the UK than we've ever done before. I am absolutely buzzing we're joining forces with them for the third year in a row – it's gonna be a special year."

Since 2018, the partnership with Red Stripe has hosted more than 550 club nights in over 100 venues since 2018, with over 70,000 people attending and 2,500 acts performing live. This Feeling alumni include Blossoms, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Tom Grennan and Bang Bang Romeo.

Matthew Saltzstein, premium brands director at Heineken UK said, “Red Stripe has always had a rich association with indie music, from being pictured in the hands of The Clash’s Joe Strummer to the Gallagher brothers, so we’re thrilled to be continuing to stay true to our counter culture roots, via teaming up with This Feeling’s club nights for the third consecutive year. There’s no doubting our partnership with This Feeling should deliver an exciting year for indie fans, with 450 shows, 1500 bands playing and 90 venues hosting shows. Guitar music will be back with a bang in 2020!"