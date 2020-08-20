Rolling Stones to open Carnaby Street store RS No.9 Carnaby

The Rolling Stones will open a world-first flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho.

The new store, created in partnership with UMG’s merchandise and brand management company Bravado, will include exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the RS No. 9 Carnaby brand available in-store and online.

The Rolling Stones said: “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

The collections include exclusive and contemporary collaboration pieces for fans of all ages, including men’s, women’s and children’s fashion and accessories. A special glassware has been developed with Baccarat engraved with the Rolling Stones tongue. The store will feature chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

The store will also introduce Stones Red, the official colour from Pantone which is established from the first use of the band’s iconic logo. A collection celebrating the Rolling Stones official Pantone colour will also launch with the store.

The band’s continuing album and single releases will be at the heart of the store. Bowers & Wilkins speakers will play tracks from the band, including the upcoming release of the remastered Goats Head Soup album and Scarlet single.

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black and the glass floor features lyrics, while the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork.

Mat Vlasic, CEO, Bravado said: “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”

The store’s window features a soundwave installation taken from the opening to the 1966 single Paint It Black.