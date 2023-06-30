School of Rock calls for music-loving entrepreneurs to lead education brand's UK launch

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

The School of Rock name may be familiar from the comedy movie, but the education brand of the same name is the real deal.

Originally founded from a single location in Philadelphia, the brand is now operating 330+ music instruction schools in 15 countries, with hundreds more on the way… And the UK is the next location for the revolutionary music education brand.

In a reversal of the 1960s British invasion, the US-based after-school music instruction franchise is looking for passionate music lovers to open the first ever School of Rock location in the UK.

Award-winning music school

School of Rock has developed into a trademarked brand and global phenomenon in under 25 years, now operating 337 after-school music instruction schools in territories including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan.

School of Rock’s franchising opportunities have so far been embraced around the world by people with a wide range of experience and past careers, including gigging musicians and former music industry executives, but also people who have worked in real estate, marketing, education, IT, and more. What they all share, of course, is a passion for music.

School of Rock has won numerous accolades. As well as ranking in this year’s highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for the 10th year, they were also ranked No.1 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand in the 43rd Annual Franchise 500 for the second consecutive time. Other recent recognitions include Franchise Business Review’s 2023 Top Recession-Proof Business and Global Franchise’s 2023 Grand Champion and Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise awards.

Patented and proven curriculum

Innovation has been key to School of Rock’s success, beginning with its core music-education approach, the School of Rock Method, which was even awarded a US Patent validating it as an exclusive concept and practicein 2021.

The groundbreaking School of Rock Method builds musical proficiency through its proprietary Method App, Method Book collection, SongFirst approach, Method Engine, and performance-based music curriculum. The programme sets itself apart from traditional music education that generally focuses on one-on-one instruction and rarely teaches students how to perform with other musicians.

The School of Rock Method combines one-on-one lessons with group rehearsals and live performances, which allows students to learn techniques, theory and sight-reading, and quickly apply those skills performing in a band.

Students start their musical journey by learning to play songs that inspire them. Classic rock songs like AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” are used to teach technique and theory.

Within a few months, a brand new student could be playing his or her first real rock concert as part of the curriculum at a real venue in front of an audience Tony Padulo

“While we’ve become more sophisticated, and built our curriculum out significantly, the core idea is the same as it was at the start,” says chief development officer, Tony Padulo. “If we can get students inspired and cultivate their connection by having them play the music they want to play, we can use that excitement to teach them the same concepts they would learn elsewhere with the trademark performances we are noted for. Within a few months, a brand new student could be playing his or her first real rock concert as part of the curriculum at a real venue in front of an audience. The result is that our students become engaged and enthused and emerge as great musicians.”

School of Rock has a proven track record going back to the mid ’90s. Over the years, they have developed the techniques, business processes and the franchisee-centric culture that provides a blueprint for success. Their concept travels well, due to low logistical, supply chain, technological, language and operational complexity. It also allows customisation to celebrate the host country’s thriving music scene, while instilling musical proficiency.

Career with a purpose

School of Rock is the ideal franchise for entrepreneurs with a passion for music and a desire to do something meaningful within their community.

So what do you need to become a School of Rock master franchisee?

Successful franchisees require an astute business mind; proven track record of managing an organisation in a fast-paced, demanding environment; strong knowledge and awareness of the local music scene and trends in their country; access to the financial resources to develop and then continue to support the School of Rock franchise business on an on-going basis; and resources to create and execute an aggressive expansion plan to build brand awareness for all services.

An ideal School of Rock franchisee candidate believes in the School of Rock brand and mission to provide a safe and creative space for students to develop into musicians.

Experience in franchising is also a benefit, but not a deal-breaker. Passion for music, education, and creating a business with high community impact, are essential.

Another important ingredient for School of Rock’s success is the franchising awarding process, with a clear path that allows candidates to properly evaluate the opportunity and the chance for the organisation’s team to analyse if the potential franchisee is a good fit for the business model and community.

School of Rock’s desire to expand even further internationally and continue to diversify is supported by its commitment to building a growing, passionate community that is dedicated to enriching lives through performance-based music education. As well as the UK, there are ambitions to include new master franchisees in France, India, and more.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be a part of School of Rock as we continue to build on this momentum and expand across the globe to fulfill our mission to enrich lives through music,” says CEO Rob Price.

Now there’s a chance for people in the UK to make a difference and help change lives through the power of music.

Find out more about School of Rock’s franchise opportunities:

www.schoolofrock.com/musicweek