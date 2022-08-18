Simpatico consultancy launches to shake up brand partnerships in music

Former ATC exec Gary Cohen has launched the Simpatico agency to bring brands and music together.

Simpatico will help to connect brands and their agencies directly to the artist's team, foster long-term partnerships with artist managers, and facilitate the delivery of campaigns.

Cohen has more than 30 years' experience, working as a planning and strategy director for ad agencies including Ogilvy’s and Havas, before serving as brand partnerships director at ATC Management.

At ATC, Cohen developed relationships with brands like Sonos and Burberry for artists including Johnny Marr and Benjamin Clementine. He subsequently developed a range of collaborations for both ATC and non-ATC artists including Mark Ronson & W Hotels, Little Simz & Bella Freud, AJ Tracey & Flannels, and Mahalia & MatchesFashion.

Simpatico has already delivered a number of high-profile partnerships in 2022, including an event for Jameson featuring Fontaines DC, a social media campaign for O2 with artists including Griff and Self Esteem, the headline event for UK National Day at the Covid-delayed EXPO 2020 in Dubai featuring John Newman, and a broadcast deal with Sky Arts to air a performance earlier this year by The Smile.

Cohen said: “These days, most artists operate as autonomous, self-sustained businesses. They call their own shots, and their managers understand the value of collaborating with a brand with whom the artist has a strong personal or creative affinity. Done right, these kinds of partnerships can be hugely beneficial to both parties.

“Simpatico has deep-seated relationships with managers for the world’s leading artists, which means we can help brands take a truly agnostic approach to selecting artists rather than be limited by just one roster via an agent or label. I also find working directly with the artist and their core team brings multiple benefits for the brand, including quicker response times, greater availability of fan data and increased engagement."

He added: “For a long time the music industry has been too transactional in its approach to working with brands. We are breaking those chains by becoming strategic partners rather than just talent providers, and through our management background we can provide brands with unique insights into effectively engaging the music fan.

“By turning the traditional model on its head, I believe Simpatico can unlock immense value by creating genuinely authentic and long-term partnerships.”

Simpatico’s work will cover all aspects of campaigns, including content creation, programming, social campaigns, live performances, sponsorship, endorsements, co-collaboration and more.