Small Green Shoots confirmed as Music Week Awards charity partner

Music Week is delighted to announce Small Green Shoots as the event charity partner for the Music Week Awards 2022.

The youth-led music charity has worked with a raft of talent including Mahalia and many more, while founder & CEO Natalie Wade was inducted onto the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour in 2020.

“When we heard the news, the team burst into tears we felt so honoured!” Wade said. “It feels amazing to be chosen as the official Music Week Awards charity partner.”

Our work benefits the industry by growing the next generation of young professionals Natalie Wade, Small Green Shoots

Wade added: “Yes, our work helps the young people we work with, but also benefits the industry by growing the next generation of young professionals, many of whom wouldn’t otherwise have a route in. For some of them to also have the chance to work at and experience the awards is something special and an opportunity they are really looking forward to.”

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. The shortlists for the event, which follows last year’s blockbuster return, were unveiled earlier this week. Find them in full here.

Milk & Honey and UTA have also been announced as partners for this year’s event.

