Sony Music UK brand partnerships head Precious Omoregie on the power of Wizkid

Sony Music’s 4th Floor Creative team won in the Music & Brand Partnership category at last month’s Music Week Awards.

The major triumphed in the competitive category for its pairing of Wizkid with Tommy Hilfiger.

Wizkid x Tommy Hilfiger - Pass the Mic was a collaboration between 4th Floor Creative, Columbia Records UK, Starboy Entertainment and Tommy Hilfiger.

As well as a live in-store event with Wizkid and Hilfiger in London, the outdoor advertising campaign in New York, Paris and London aligned with the Nigerian star’s sold-out O2 Arena dates.

Here, 4th Floor Creative’s head of brand partnerships Precious Omoregie opens up about the bold campaign and the global power of Wizkid…

Sony Music has won this category for two years running, how does it feel to triumph again?

“Yeah, it feels amazing. Especially with the past couple years that we've had, it's great to be back in the flow of doing campaigns. For the whole team, the win is phenomenal. Wizkid is such a significant artist for us as well, given the fact that Afrobeats has crossed borders and boundaries. This has been its time, so it's been amazing.”

Why do you think that you deserved to win for this campaign?

“We worked with an artist who has created such a significant imprint across Africa, but then also globally. I think WizKid’s profile and scale over the past year has been unreal. [Essence] won Rolling Stone’s track of the year, which was an important moment for Afrobeats. So to have someone like Tommy Hilfiger - a very heritage US brand - partner with an African artist has been so important for us. I think that's why it won, because it's two big giants in fashion and music coming together.”

And Wizkid now has such a big UK presence, doesn’t he?

“Yeah, massive. I think that was what was so amazing - the campaign coincided with all the three sold-out [O2 Arena] dates. It was teed up so perfectly as well, because Tommy Hilfiger, the founder, was also celebrating his award for lifetime achievement at the Fashion Awards during the same time. So it was these two icons coming together, which was amazing. And the whole theme of the partnership was Pass The Mic, really creating change and impacting the next generation, which Wizkid has done.”

Does this show how music and brand partnerships have really broadened out in recent years to embrace new genres and artists?

“Yeah, totally. I think it's all around influence. So if brands want to partner with real cultural storytellers and people who have impact, musicians offer that across different genres and different cultures. That's why this whole sphere has opened up even more.”

Is the music and brand partnership space in a strong position - did it become more important for artists during the pandemic?

“Definitely, for many different reasons, like profiling and there are really fun elements that we do as well. We were able to do experiential projects and outdoor [projects], but now everything's back in full swing. I think brands have also gotten smarter on how to actually collaborate well with musicians. So we're in a very healthy space, which is great.”

Click here to read our interview with Music Week Awards 2022 Artist Marketing winners Columbia.