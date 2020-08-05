Sports Team launch summer beer with Signature Brew

Sports Team are the latest act to partner with Signature Brew on an exclusive beer collaboration.

The East London-based brewery, which launched in 2011, set out to introduce craft beers at live music events. So far it’s partnered with bands on one-off beers including Idles, Mogwai, Alt-J, Slaves, Mastodon, Frank Turner, Rodney P and Enter Shikari.

This summer sees the launch of Long Hot Summer, a beer brewed with the Mercury Prize 2020 shortlisted Sports Team, who are signed to Island Records.

Based together in Camberwell, the band visited Signature’s Walthamstow brewery for their first trip out post-lockdown. Having sat drinking in the beer garden at Signature Brew’s HQ, the band worked with the brew team to create Long Hot Summer. Described as light, crisp and floral, the lager was dry hopped to add subtle lemon notes, delivering an aroma hinting at freshly cut grass.

Sports Team said: “Here at Sports Team we've spent years scouring the world for the perfect summer lager. And now, we've found it. Meet Long Hot Summer. A zesty helles lager that combines our raw passion for hop blends, with Signature’s brewing expertise. That's music to your ears mouth, and money in our pocket. Cheers!”

They put as much thought and work into the beer as they do with their music Sam McGregor

Signature Brew co-founder Sam McGregor said: “We’re super pleased to have brewed this beer with Sports Team, they got really involved with the concept and brewing process. They put as much thought and work into the beer as they do with their music. It’s been a strange summer of cancelled gigs and festivals so everyone needs a pint right now and Long Hot Summer might just be the perfect beer for the season.”

Long Hot Summer is available in 440ml cans via the Signature Brew website with artwork based on the band’s album, Deep Down Happy. The beer is also available in keg at selected bars, pubs and venues.

Signature Brew’s Walthamstow Brewery Bar, Haggerston Taproom and E17 burger bar The Collab are currently open and serving the latest beers in the summer collection.

