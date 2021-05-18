Tencent Music and NetEase Cloud Music sign deals with Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has announced the details of two deals this week with China-based music companies Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and NetEase Cloud Music.

SME has prolonged its agreement with music and audio entertainment platform TME with a multi-year extension of its digital distribution agreement. The extension will see the continuation of music from SME made available across mainland China via TME including the likes of QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music, in addition to its live streaming platforms and WeSing – the online karaoke platform.

The deal also covers TME’s online music platforms making music content from SME available on devices like smart speakers, TV, and in-car audio systems.

Speaking on the announcement, TME’s executive chairman, Cussion Pang, said: “Extending our cooperation with SME was a natural next-step for us. We look forward to leveraging our strong distribution channels to explore new ways of music marketing and the promotion of new artists, as well as deepening our reach to Japanese pop culture fans in China. With the music industry in China booming and set to become increasingly important on the international music map, we believe alliances such as these enable our users to have the best possible experience at their fingertips."

Managing director, SME Greater China, Andrew Chan, said: "We are pleased to continue the mutually beneficial relationship between SME and TME. Our renewed partnership will bring even more high-quality music and outstanding artists to TME's audience and provide music fans in China with a wide-range of world-class content choices via compelling licensed digital platforms. Whether coming from China or elsewhere in the world, SME's artists will leverage TME's commercial and marketing capabilities to realize their potential in a diversified and dynamic Chinese music market."

NetEase Cloud Music, an interactive music streaming service provider in China, is the second deal this week, as it has entered into a direct digital distribution relationship with SME.

The deal will see NetEase Cloud Music able to also make SME music available to mainland China users, in addition to collaborating across the music value chain including music distribution, music streaming, online karaoke and music vlogs. Artists such as Karen Mok, Sophia Huang, Evan Lin and Eric Chou will now be available in NetEase Cloud Music’s music offering. SME will also be expanding its catalogue reach in China by partnering with NetEase Cloud Music.

Vice president of NetEase Cloud Music, Ding Bo, said: “With access to SME's abundant catalogue of top artists across the globe, we're thrilled to provide more unique and influential music content for our audience's diverse tastes. The partnership will enrich and enliven our already vast and expanding library of quality music and propel China's online music ecosystem forward.”

President of Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales, SME, Dennis Kooker, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with NetEase Cloud Music to further grow the availability of our music in China and increase the level of global investment in our roster of world class artists. China is one of the most dynamic music markets in the world, and we look forward to working with NetEase Cloud Music to develop innovative approaches for our tremendous creative talent to connect with fans locally."