Tileyard London confirms Wakefield expansion to link UK creative industries

Tileyard London has revealed plans to open a new site in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Plans are well underway for Tileyard North, which is currently slated to open in a collection of unused mill buildings known as Rutland Mills, next to the city’s Hepworth Gallery in 2023.

Tileyard London houses businesses and artists including Beats 1, Noel Gallagher, The Prodigy, Hipgnosis, Urban Development and Good Soldier Records. Now firmly established in the capital, Tileyard hopes the opening in Wakefield will close the gap between the creative industries operating in the north.

Paul Kempe of City and Provincial Properties, is one of Tileyard London’s founders.

“We can’t wait to see what opportunities Tileyard can provide to the creative industries in the north,” he said. “We hope people will want to visit from local areas and further afield to experience what will be a thriving, vibrant community – to create, to meet, to eat and should they wish, stay in our new on site hotel!”

We’ve already been inundated with requests for space Nick Keynes