Travis Scott launches McDonald's collaboration with TV spot and clothing range

Travis Scott Meal has launched a new collaboration with McDonald’s in the US, comprising a TV ad, exclusive merchandise and a meal.

The rapper’s Cactus Jack brand – a record label and clothing line that shares his nickname – has partnered with McDonald’s on a range including T-shirts, shorts, hoodies and collectible accessories. The items are available for a limited time only.

Scott and his Cactus Jack team have designed apparel for McDonald’s staff. His signature meal is also on offer across America.

The TV spot, which can be seen below, features original Travis Scott music and updates Scott action figure introduced with his 2015 debut album Rodeo.

Scott’s 2018 single Sicko Mode peaked at No.9 and has sold 1,122,372 copies in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company. His 2018 album Astroworld hit No.3 and has 216,798 sales.

This year, he has worked with Kanye West on Wash Us In Blood and Rosalía on TKN. Scott’s The Plan also featured on the soundtrack for Tenet.