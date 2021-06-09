UK rap star D Double E soundtracks Pepsi Max campaign

Pepsi Max has partnered with UK rapper D Double E to create the soundtrack for a new TV advert.

Pepsi Max has launched the new campaign, Challenge Your Taste, with the commercial created by Truant London.

According to a statement, D Double E’s “soundtrack and lyrics amplify the epic taste experience by creating a bubbling sensation and fizz that lasts from beginning to end”.

D Double E was part of the winning sync campaign at the 2020 Music Week Awards. Fresh N Clean – D Double E And Star.One featured in Ikea commercial Silence The Critics triumphed in the Sync Of The Year category.

D Double E said: “Creating the soundtrack for Challenge Your Taste was fun, I’m looking forward to seeing it drop. It was a cool campaign to be a part of, bringing the taste experience of Pepsi Max to life in my own way meant I could play around with the sound and style of the music which I love doing - it’s not every day you get to bring the sound of cola to life!”

Georgina Meddows-Smith, UK franchise beverages marketing director, said: “As the UK begins to reopen, we thought it would be the perfect time to launch our new Challenge Your Taste campaign to the nation. The campaign puts a fun twist on our traditional Taste Challenge, and brings the Pepsi Max taste experience to life in a bold and unique way. The challenger mentality is a key part of Pepsi Max’s heritage and this heavily inspired the new creative that encourages the public to re-evaluate their typical cola habits.”

The Challenge Your Taste TV commercial will be supported by “disruptive” out-of-home creatives and digital content, including social activations.