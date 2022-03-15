Utopia appoints Jonathan Abon and Jordan Gremli to product division

Utopia Music has appointed Jonathan Abon as VP, product, distribution services and Jordan Gremli as VP, product, creator services.

Both will report to Nicholas Goubert, chief product officer.

“Utopia’s uniqueness stems from its music and tech DNA and our ability to deliver innovative solutions at scale," said Goubert. Jonathan and Jordan are highly experienced in their respective fields and their blended experience will enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge products for our customers, and further position Utopia as the number one growth partner for the entire music Industry.”

Abon joins from mapping location company HERE Technologies, while Gremli joins from Dice, where he was VP of artist development. They will help to build upon Utopia’s data platform, and to scale its ambitions for 'Fair Pay for Every Play' throughout the global music industry ecosystem.

Jonathan Abon said: “Music and technology have always played a major part in my life. My career led me down the path of engineering and product management where I developed the skills to scale products and businesses. The opportunity to join Utopia fits perfectly with my past experience and, importantly, brings me back to the music.”

Jordan Gremli added: "Artists and their teams deserve access to clear, actionable data and easy-to-use tools and services that can help develop their fan bases and their careers. I can't wait to work with the super-team at Utopia to build best-in-class products that give them just that.”