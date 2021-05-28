WMA hires Deanne Baker as Partnerships team account director

Following campaigns with EA Games, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung and Disney, WMA have announced the expansion of their Partnerships team with the hire of Deanne Baker as account director.

WMA Partnerships brings together brands, talent and audiences with campaigns covering marketing, social, creative and PR.

Baker joins the team with broad and extensive brand partnerships experience. With an earlier career within experiential marketing, she went on to work at Live Nation for over six years, where she led and developed several of their multi-million pound partnerships including Carlsberg, JBL and Relentless.

Deanne Baker said: “I’m super thrilled to have joined the WMA team, taking the lead on some really exciting partnerships projects. I look forward to developing the client relationships further, striving for growth, and in-turn working collaboratively to elevate the division through continued first class account management.”

Crystina Cinti, WMA’s MD, said: “I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Deanne to WMA! And excited to see the continued growth of our Partnerships division. Deanne brings with her fantastic experience in growing brands in the partnerships space. As an agency with meaningful relationships with the global talent and brands we work with, I am keen to see us strengthen those and continue to innovate creatively.”

As well as campaigns for Prime Sport Video and the Prime Video UK Twitch channel, WMA Partnerships has also worked actively with WMA client Louis Tomlinson on tie-ups with EA and most recently with Samsung.