WME signs Snoop Dogg across the rap star's music, film, TV and digital portfolio

WME has signed Snoop Dogg in all areas.

An entertainment industry mogul, Snoop Dogg recently acquired Death Row Records.

Snoop has released 20 studio albums and sold over 40 million albums worldwide. In 2022, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

At Death Row, Snoop is handling all label and catalogue related business in music, film, apparel and merchandise, while also signing new artists and re-releasing Death Row legacy music. He is also in development for a Death Row television series.

Snoop recently served as executive creative and strategic advisor at Def Jam, where he focused on A&R and creative development.

"WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” Snoop said. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”

“WME will collaborate with Snoop and leverage the Endeavor network to further his work across all these portfolios,” said a statement.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop has made his mark in television and film as an actor, producer and media personality. He has had numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks including TBS, Netflix, VH1 and more.

Under Death Row Pictures, Snoop is producing film projects including MGM’s The Underdoggs with Kenya Barris, which he will also star in. Snoop also starred in Day Shift with Jamie Foxx and launched a children’s show on YouTube named Doggyland.

As an entrepreneur, Snoop has business ventures spanning entertainment, esports, fashion, food & beverage, cannabis, Web3, and tech industries. In the past year, he has overseen multiple ventures in NFTs, including Dr. Bombay, his NFT from Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, and with his partnership with Gala Games.

Earlier this year, Snoop also opened up a storefront, Snoop Dogg's Clothing, in Inglewood, California, which features exclusive merchandise from his clothing collections. In early 2023, a Snoop-curated Funko store will be opening in the same plaza next to Snoop Dogg's Clothing Store.

Furthermore, Snoop launched Broadus Foods, a family-owned food product company, with a mission to make a difference in the lives of families and communities. His philanthropic works include the Snoop Youth Football League.