Worldwide FM launches Make Art Work initiative

Worldwide FM has launched Make Art Work, a global initiative which will support musicians and creatives who have been affected by Covid.

The aim of the network is to build a new foundation for the creative industry and provide commercial guidance as well as opportunities to drive income.

The platform will showcase scaleable ideas from artists such as Ashley Beedle, Colleen Murphy and Charlie Dark. The ideas will be replenished on a regular basis and directly available for brands to develop with each participant.

Brands will be asked to make a small contribution in return receiving access to a portfolio of unique and original concepts. All profits will be paid directly to the artists. Make Art Work’s first wave of curated projects will include a ground-breaking environmentally friendly vinyl packaging system, Wax For Life, and a docuseries bringing together creatives from across the global black diaspora to share experiences and practices around the world.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage prosperity for creatives and reframe the way brands and traditional talent agencies work and how they engage with their audiences.

Jon Wilkins, executive chairman, Karmarama, said: "It’s been a terrible year on many levels for the arts world. For creative people in the music and arts it's been doubly devastating, as the majority of their public outlets of expression have been closed off due to Covid restrictions. A healthy music and art world has always led to a more successful commercial creative world. Make Art Work is a platform which offers clients and creatives an opportunity to connect directly with the ideas from this community, to work in close partnership with the talent and to play a crucial part in rejuvenating creativity at a time when it needs it most, it’s a platform where everyone wins."

Dan Moss, MD of Worldwide FM, said: “Worldwide FM and platforms like ours can only exist because of the brilliant individuals who make up the creative sector. Our network of artists, creatives and collectives have experienced a historically torrid time over the past twelve months, but their wonderful ideas and projects that we hear about every day feel more relevant and vital than ever. Make Art Work is our commitment to the people pushing culture forward - we believe we must come out of this pandemic with better ways of reflecting art's immense value to society.”