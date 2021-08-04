X-ray Touring confirms partnership extension with Yucaipa & alliance with Artist Group International

X-ray Touring has announced the extension of its partnership with The Yucaipa Companies, a relationship that has remained long-standing since 2017.

The UK international booking agency represents acts including Coldplay, Eminem, Gorillaz, Queens Of The Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers, Robbie Williams, Linkin Park, Pixies, Stereophonics, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Internet, The Offspring and Enter Shikari amongst their roster of over 400 acts.

A new alliance has also been revealed for X-ray Touring’s strategy with Artist Group International (AGI), a part of Yucaipa’s Y Entertainment Group. Artists on AGI’s roster include Billy Joel, Metallica, Neil Young and The Strokes among others.

Yucaipa also has interests in London-based talent agencies Independent Talent Group (ITG) and K2, LBI Entertainment talent management, Independent Sports & Entertainment, Steinberg Sports, APA, US promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and Spain’s Primavera Sound festival.

The partnership will see the companies expand on their position within the global agency business under the direction of X-ray founders Martin Horne, Ian Huffam, Steve Strange and Scott Thomas.

X-ray partner Ian Huffam said: “This has been a long time coming and I know all of X-ray is excited by this strategic partnership with AGI and Y Entertainment. There will be many changes over the next few years but our proven collective track records offer artists the best route forward to live success.”

Fellow partner Steve Strange added: “I am personally excited and delighted by our renewed joint venture partnership with my good friend Ron Burkle and the Yucaipa group. I am also looking forward to our new strategic partnership with AGI in the US. I have known Dennis and Marsha and others at AGI for many years and I truly believe that our alliance will work fantastically well. We already feel that the chemistry between both companies can only strengthen our global impact.”

“I have long admired what the X-ray team led by Ian, Steve, Scott and Martin have built,” said AGI’s Dennis Arfa. “We have wanted to work with X-ray for many years and are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to do so.”

Further to the announcement, agent Josh Javor who has been with the company since the start, has been appointed to the management board at X-ray.

AGI president Marsha Vlasic commented: “I am thrilled and excited to be joining forces with X-ray, a company that I have long admired and respected. I feel extremely positive about all of us being able to do great things together. During a time like this which has been so difficult for all us, having this come together has been such a breath of fresh air and energy. Glad and proud to be part of this family!”

“AGI and X-ray’s leadership and innovation in the industry is unparalleled,” said Yucaipa’s Ron Burkle. “The synergies between these companies creates even more opportunity for their clients. This is a perfect match both culturally and strategically and I look forward to watching their collaboration as they continue to grow globally.“