Claim your FREE print and digital issue

Print issue delivered to your door/Download your digital issue

Set your agenda for the week ahead

Access a wealth of news, new music coverage, thought-leadership and chart information in subscriber-only content

Read insightful opinion, analysis and first-looks at exciting new artists

Claim your FREE issue now: Call: 0800 087 6566

Terms & Conditions: Lines are open Weekdays 8am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm and closed on Sundays and public holidays. Calls are free. Please note the free copy you receive will not be the issue shown – you will receive the next available issue. Only one free copy per person. This offer is open to UK residents only and excludes current subscribers. This promotion is being run by Future Publishing, Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. The free issue offered will be posted to you on the day of publication – please allow 35 days to receive your free issue. Offer closes 8pm on 31 August 2020 and is subject to availability whilst stocks last.