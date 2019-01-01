Cookies Policy

This website, like most others, uses cookies to help the site function and track visitor numbers. ‘Cookies’ are small text files stored by your computer or smartphone browser that enable the site to store information about your visit and your preferences. Our cookies allow the site to work correctly in such areas as registration and are also used for anonymous site traffic and advert counting.



Cookies that may be used on NewBay Media Europe Ltd websites:

Site performance cookies help make your navigation around the site a smoother experience.

help make your navigation around the site a smoother experience. Anonymous analytics cookies help us gather various anonymous information about the number of people visiting the site and what they do when they get there and so on.

Geotargeting cookies are other anonymous cookies that help us see where our visitors are coming from.

are other anonymous cookies that help us see where our visitors are coming from. Registration cookies are used on a few of our sites to help the log-in process, remembering your preferences and whether you are already logged in or not.

are used on a few of our sites to help the log-in process, remembering your preferences and whether you are already logged in or not. Advertising cookies – our advertisements have their own cookiesto monitor how many people have seen an advert and how many times they have seen it.

– our advertisements have their own cookiesto monitor how many people have seen an advert and how many times they have seen it. Other third party cookies may be used for functions such as social media sharing, enabling the third parties to measure the activity.

Turning Cookies off

All modern browsers have settings in their preferences/options menus that enable you to prevent your computer storing cookies. This may limit some websites’ functionality. Google Analytics has created a Google Analytics Opt-out plug-in for most popular browsers to selectively block Google Analytics cookies.

Use the links here for more detailed information on managing cookies on your browser

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Internet explorer

Safari

Opera

To manage your Google privacy controls go to: myaccount.google.com

For a comprehensive guide to privacy issues and internet advertising, go to the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance’s Your Online Choices