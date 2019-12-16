Digital Edition:

This week in Music Week, it's our bumper Christmas Review Of The Year issue! And, starring on the cover, it's none other than our Artist Of The Year, Lewis Capaldi. We join the funniest man in pop on the road to relive his incredible 2019... Don't miss it!

Also in this special issue, we crown our other 2019 winners: the UK's newest global star, Mabel, is our Breakthrough Artist Of The Year; and hitmaker supreme Savan Kotecha is our Songwriter Of The Year. Both star in all-new interviews that take you behind the scenes of 2019's biggest stories.

Elsewhere, in an action-packed issue, we revisit some of the biggest industry stories of the year. We go inside the Spice Girls reunion tour; look at how Instagram and TikTok ruled pop; analyse the future for physical music; and investigate how a decade-old fire helped spark a 2019 artist rights revolution.