7digital powers streaming targeted at over-75s

7digital has renewed a deal to provide music streaming content to GrandPad, described as the first purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75.

GrandPad is designed to keep older adults connected with family, friends and caregivers, while providing music, games, news and more in a secure environment. The contract renewal means that 7digital will continue to provide GrandPad users with access to more than 30 million songs and customised playlists designed to improve health and happiness.

7digital’s music platform has been integrated with GrandPad since 2016. Streaming comes pre-loaded onto GrandPad’s tablet device, which also includes built-in 4G.

Paul Langworthy, CEO of 7digital, said: “Music is such a powerful tool, capable of creating emotional responses that boost happiness and enhance quality of life. This is why 7digital is proud to be extending our relationship with GrandPad, a digital innovator that strives to provide vital connectivity to the older generation. It is a wonderful example of how companies can embrace music streaming technology to provide underserved audiences with access to all their favourite music. Our continued partnership is testament to both the versatility and effectiveness of our platform, allowing our clients to build the best music experiences to keep their customers engaged.”

Scott Lien, CEO of GrandPad, added: “The ageing population is expected to become one of the most significant factors influencing societies around the world, and technology will play an increasingly important role in supporting independent living and fostering everyday enrichment for these individuals and families. Our mission at GrandPad is to improve the lives of older adults by reconnecting them to family, friends and caregivers through an easy and accessible experience that is purposefully built to the interests and capabilities of people over the age of 75. In a world where health concerns and limited mobility may distance seniors physically and emotionally, this technology can help reduce the negative health impacts created by isolation and loneliness, and make family caregiving much easier.”