7digital to power music streaming for Triller

7digital has signed a new contract with Triller to power the social music video app.

Triller is an AI-powered app that allows users to choose their favourite music to create auto-edited, professional-quality videos, which can then be posted on the app or shared via social media channels.

Triller recently hit 250 million downloads. The platform has become popular as an alternative to TikTok, which has been shut down in India and is facing a US ban.

Triller has recently launched several features to offer credit and revenue to artists, labels and publishers. This includes implementing a full-song, in-app streaming feature for paying subscribers, which will now be supported by 7digital’s technical integration.

7digital will provide Triller with access to its global catalogue of more than 80 million tracks by licensing its API for music sampling and full-length audio streaming. This will enable US-based Triller to engage audiences around the world with both global and regional content. In addition, 7digital will provide Triller with back-end support for tracking usage and reporting to labels including Sony, Universal Music Group, Merlin and Warner Music Group.

The new agreement is for an initial minimum term of 18 months and commences immediately. The company will receive both a monthly licensing fee and usage-based payments to capture Triller’s future growth.

Paul Langworthy, CEO of 7digital, said: “Our new contract with Triller is further evidence of 7digital’s commitment to lead the B2B market by supporting the fastest growing and most innovative forms of music consumption. Using our music platform and catalogue to serve the content needs of a global audience and manage the intricacy of rights and royalties, Triller can focus on building the experiences that are defining the future of music culture for fans, labels and artists.”

Triller works with some of the biggest global artists and counts Snoop Dog, The Weeknd, Marshmello and Lil Wayne as strategic investors.

Mike Lu, CEO of Triller, said: “What we’re seeing now is a paradigm shift in which technology is fundamentally changing the way fans experience and interact with music. The success of our platform and unprecedented rates of engagement in our community shows that people want to do more with music and have a greater voice in discovery and creation. Our partnership with 7digital ensures that the Triller community will have access to a comprehensive and global music catalogue. It also provides back-end capabilities that are essential to our platform’s appeal, enabling us to properly compensate artists and publishers when their music is streamed in viral clips.”