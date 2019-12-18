'A powerful platform': BRITs 2020 teams with Amazon Music

The BRIT Awards 2020 has announced that Amazon Music will be the digital music partner for next year’s show.

The ceremony takes place February 18 at The O2 in London, broadcast exclusively on ITV. This year’s awards have undergone a shake-up under showrunner David Joseph, Universal Music UK CEO and chairman.

Alongside a social media campaign to support and lead up to the BRIT Awards 2020, live music from the show will be available to stream post-event on Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD.

Amazon Music will host the official BRIT Awards 2020 playlist, which will be available to listen to on all streaming tiers: Amazon Music’s free ad-supported tier, Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD. Further BRITs playlists will also be available on Amazon Music, including a playlist celebrating the best of the BRIT Awards over the past 40 years.

As well as being the digital partner for the BRITs 2020 with Mastercard, Amazon Music is sponsoring the Best Male and Best Female solo artist award categories.

The 2020 BRITs digital campaign will be once again overseen by BPI director of digital, Giuseppe de Cristofano, alongside the new BRITs Digital Committee chair Tony Barnes, senior director, digital & business development, Virgin EMI.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating home-grown talent with Amazon Music in 2020 and welcome them as partners for the BRITs. The BRITs is the biggest night in British music and, together with Amazon Music, we are planning an exciting digital and social campaign in the run up to the 40th BRIT Awards show on 18th February. The partnership with Amazon Music will give us a powerful platform to promote all the nominees, winners and performers.”

Amazon Music director of Europe, Paul Firth, added: “The BRITs are incredibly important for the British music scene and I’m proud that Amazon Music is the digital partner for the awards in 2020. Showcasing and supporting home-grown talent is something Amazon Music are passionate about - we do this 365 days of the year - and we’re delighted to partner for the BRITs 40thedition, celebrating the best in British music from the last 12 months.”