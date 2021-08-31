ABBA's music catalogue joins TikTok with launch of new video challenge for users

TikTok has unveiled that ABBA’s catalogue has joined the platform so that millions of fans around the world can now use ABBA hits in their video creations.

Trends have already begun to form on the platform with the rise of #DancingQueenChallenge earlier this year which has more than 160 million video views as users sing harmonies to the chorus, while Slipping Through My Fingers and Chiquitita have also been the centre of trends.

Before their catalogue was added, ABBA songs were the most searched and requested for as the band have until now been without a profile or catalogue on TikTok.

Now the catalogue will be available on the TikTok Sounds page and an official #ABBA challenge will coincide with the launch to celebrate ABBA’s music joining the platform. Their official channel on TikTok can be found @ABBA, including their first TikTok video which features a piano version of Dancing Queen, with more set to be announced from the band soon.

On the announcement head of music operations at TikTok, Paul Hourican, said: "We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world. With one of the most recognisable music catalogues ever created, their unique craft of songwriting truly transcends generations and has inspired music lovers for decades. Our community has already shown us with their own creations that this is the music they've been waiting for and we're excited to see how ABBA can inspire a new generation of fans, sparking yet another wave of music creativity with the hits that have defined pop for so long."