Abbey Road Studios acquires start-up Audiomovers

Abbey Road Studios, through its innovation arm Abbey Road Red, has acquired Audiomovers, a tech start-up that has established itself as a remote collaboration tool for music producers.

Founded in 2017 by Igor Maxymenko and Yuriy Shevyrov, Audiomovers quickly gained recognition during the pandemic by meeting the rapidly changing demands of producers, mixers, songwriters and studios needing to collaborate remotely.

Audiomovers allows music professionals to stream, listen to and record high-resolution multichannel remote audio in real time, with multiple collaborators, anywhere in the world. The solution includes a set of plugins, Listento and Listento Receiver, as well as mobile apps, with beta desktop software coming soon.

This strategic move by Abbey Road marks the studio’s entrance into the remote music production world, setting the foundation for a platform capable of connecting music professionals beyond its iconic physical studios. The start-up will continue under the Audiomovers name, with product and technology led by the founders who will now be supported by Abbey Road Studios’ resources and expertise.

Isabel Garvey, Abbey Road’s MD, said: “In the past year we’ve seen 100% of studio sessions requiring some level of remote access and the name Audiomovers being repeatedly mentioned. We believe the shift to remote music production is here to stay and we want to be part of this new world, supporting music making in all its forms, no matter where creators might be located. It’s a natural extension for Abbey Road, enabling creativity beyond the physical building.”

Dom Dronska, Abbey Road’s head of digital, said: “Igor and Yuri have created the perfect solution for how people produce and write music nowadays, and we are impressed by how their early-stage business has proven its product market fit, in such a short space of time. We’re excited to give them the commercial and operational firepower that their business deserves to grow to its full potential.”

Igor Maxymenko and Yuriy Shevyrov said: “With an admirable portfolio of audio plugins and production tools, as well as years of experience developing start-ups, we felt that Abbey Road Studios is the natural home for our business. We built Audiomovers for those who need audio excellence, which is exactly what Abbey Road is all about. We have an ambitious and innovative roadmap and, powered by the Abbey Road team, we can become the global choice for remote audio collaboration.”