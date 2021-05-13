Abbey Road teams with Bowers & Wilkins on in-car audio experience

Spotify’s Daniel Ek recently spoke about the opportunities for in-car streaming.

Now Abbey Road Studios and Bowers & Wilkins have announce a new phase of their partnership, which will see the two audio brands come together to explore and enhance the in-car audio experience.

Bowers & Wilkins has been working on bringing leading-edge loudspeaker technology to the car environment with BMW, McLaren and Volvo.

Over the last five years, Abbey Road Studios has been exploring future music technologies, including machine learning and spatial audio, via its music-tech innovation arm Abbey Road Red.

The two brands are now combining their expertise to provide “unparalleled sound quality while remaining respectful to the original recording”, according to a statement.

Dan Shepherd, director of automotive partnerships at Bowers & Wilkins, said: “We are thrilled to work with Abbey Road Studios on our shared mission to elevate the in-car experience and bring drivers and passengers across the globe a new and exciting way to enjoy their music.”

Jeremy Huffelmann, general manager, Abbey Road Studios said: “We are delighted to be extending the remit of our partnership with Bowers & Wilkins to co-develop our offering in the automotive sector. Through our shared passion for creative excellence and the highest quality audio, we will be exploring technologies to further the goal of creating the most accurate listening experiences possible for consumers.”