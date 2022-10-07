Absolute Label Services signs licensing deal for Latin America with Claro Musica

Absolute Label Services, part of Utopia Music’s distribution services, has agreed a direct licensing and integration deal with Claro Musica.

The multi-platform, digital music service is available in 16 LATAM countries.

Claro Musica is owned by America Movil, which is a leading company in integrated services to telecommunications in Latin America.

Our artists can benefit from the platform’s reach in Latin America and the company’s expertise in the market Dianne Bonney

This deal means that tracks released by Absolute’s Latinx clients will be made available in key territories across the Latin American region, which has a combined population of 639 million.

Absolute’s head of digital Dianne Bonney said: “We’re pleased to have partnered with Claro Musica so that our Latinx artists can benefit both from the platform’s reach in Latin America and the company’s expertise in the market. We look forward to working with the team there to create new opportunities and greater exposure for our clients.”