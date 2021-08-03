Adaptr platform agrees licensing deal with Merlin

Feed Media Group, a B2B music licensing subscription service, has signed a music licensing deal with Merlin for its Adaptr product.

Adaptr is a subscription-based platform that makes it easy for start-ups to use music. It was recently licensed by Warner Music.

The latest deal provides access to an enormous catalogue of licensed music from Merlin member labels, distributors and their artists.

Adaptr was designed for start-ups that have raised less than $7.5 million and earned less than $4.5m in revenue. Under the terms of the new agreement, record labels, distributors, and other rightsholders within Merlin’s global membership can make their music available via Adaptr with immediate effect.

Merlin’s members represent tens of thousands of labels and hundreds of thousands of artists from every country in the world.

“We are thrilled that Adaptr clients will now have access to some of the best independent music in the world via our new deal with Merlin,” said Bryn Boughton, VP of music for Feed Media Group. “In so many cases independent music is perfectly suited for our clients, who are on the cutting edge of technology.”

The deal with Adaptr is an innovative opportunity for Merlin to expand our members’ reach Jeremy Sirota

"The deal with Adaptr is an innovative opportunity for Merlin to expand our members’ reach across sectors and services while giving early-stage start-ups access to diverse music from around the world,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin.

“Adatpr solves a key problem our industry faces – ensuring that innovators have easy access to properly licensed music for their start-ups,” added Charlie Lexton, COO of Merlin. “As a tech-oriented organisation, Merlin sees the value in enabling our members and their artists to participate in exciting start-ups at the earliest stages of their development, and to receive proper licensing fees in return. We’re thrilled to enable our members to power Adaptr.”

Adaptr has previously announced licensing deals with other record labels, distributors and publishers around the world.

Feed Media Group also operates Feed.FM, a B2B platform that helps brands leverage music to connect with their customers.