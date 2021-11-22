Adele makes streaming impact with 30 as she prompts Spotify to remove album shuffle

Adele has prompted Spotify to remove the shuffle button of all album pages so that they can be played in the order of the original tracklisting.

The move by Spotify follows the release of Adele’s album, 30, on Friday (November 19).

Adele posted on social media: “We don’t create albums with so much care into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

Spotify tweeted “anything for you” and a statement later added that the feature was “long requested by both users and artists”.

Spotify users can still choose to shuffle an album, but it will now default to playing tracks in the order chosen by the artist.

"As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans," said a statement.

Adele has embraced streaming for her new album 30, her first on Columbia in the UK. Her previous album, 25, was held off DSPs for several months after its release.

The album could break a streaming record although we’ll need to wait for the Midweek sales to get a sense of its week one performance.

So far, the Official Charts Company has confirmed that Adele is in a three-way battle with herself for the No.1 single. Based on the singles chart First Look Top 10, Easy On Me is currently in pole position ahead of album tracks Oh My Good and My Little Love.

According to Chartmetric, Adele's Spotify monthly listeners (a 28-day period) grew more than 2.37 million between the release of her album on Friday and Sunday (November 21),

YouTube channel views for Adele have grown by 32.5m over the last week. Her total YouTube channel views will likely top 11 billion today.

