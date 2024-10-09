AI-based Delphos launches as music generator for creators

The Delphos music generator has launched to enable creators to utilise AI machine learning on their own terms.

Anglo-Ukrainian father and son team Roman and Ilya Tolchenov are behind Delphos. The London-based pair have previously co-founded a number of tech, scientific and AI-based initiatives.

They have conceived Delphos to be what they describe as “a virtual composer that learns your music style and helps create music faster.”

Roman Tolchenov, who is the chief technology officer at Delphos, is a former theoretical physics researcher and lecturer with over three decades of tech development experience. CEO Ilya Tolchenov is a mathematician, composer and professional singer, who previously founded Orarion, the sheet music generation app.

Delphos works by allowing users to create their own standalone music generator called a ‘Soundworld’ into which they can load their existing ‘stems’ and use AI learning tools to compose, remix, generate beats and more.

In addition, individual Soundworlds can also be accessed by other creators for a fee, creating new revenue streams for artists, songwriters and producers without compromising their copyrights.

Ilya Tolchenov said: “Delphos can listen to a set of songs, learn the composition style and write new original music in that style. An individual musician can teach the generator and then use it to write their music faster. It’s like collaborating with yourself on your best day.”

Delphos have also appointed film and TV composer Angus Moncrieff as director of music. Moncrieff, whose orchestration credits include BBC and ITV productions Ripper Street, Primeval and Marple among others, will work as part of the Delphos leadership team as a software developer and core designer of the Soundworld technology.

Delphos has also partnered with Roland Williams, lead manager for Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven. Zaytoven has released collaborative projects with artists including Gucci Mane, Usher, Future, Young Dolph, Migos, Lecrae, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Young Scooter, B.o.B, Boosie Badazz, Waka Flocka Flame and Jack Harlow.

Led by Williams, the Zaytoven team has launched beatworld.ai, a self-service portal, powered by Delphos, for professional-grade beats. The offering is targeted both at emerging vocalists as well as labels requiring on-demand production at scale.

Delphos is also working closely with entrepreneur Matt Pelling, an early investor in the company, in an advisory capacity. Pelling is the founder of companies including Loopmasters, the sample library.

Ilya Tolchenov said: “I have long been interested in technology that could allow artists, songwriters and producers to write music more efficiently and spend more time being creative. The core of any musical composition is a purely creative musical idea. Roman and I came up with the Delphos concept to allow creators to just focus on that musical idea by channelling their musical DNA to allow an AI to do their heavy lifting, all while retaining the musical authenticity that makes that creator special.

“We are really excited to hear the new music created on the platform and to demonstrate that there is an alternative to the fair use/licensed content debate. Everyone can make their own Soundworld and keep control over their work and their copyrights.”